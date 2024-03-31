2024 marks the 75th year of the province’s Confederation with Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador’s entry into Canada was on March 31, 1949 – the latest chapter of our unique political evolution from colony to Dominion to province of Canada.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the youngest province – however, it has been a strong and equal member of confederation and continues to be.

Today, the province celebrates this milestone, and plans to over the year with special acknowledgments to come.

The Confederation 75 Celebration Grant Program offered funding to communities, heritage organizations and Indigenous groups in Newfoundland and Labrador wishing to commemorate this historic anniversary. The application deadline for this program has now passed. Applicants will be notified of the results via email by March 31, 2024.