2024 Gander NL Winter Games Opening Ceremonies begin tonight

The 2024 NL Games opening ceremonies begins this evening at 7PM in Gander.

The NL Games is in the Olympics for our provincial athletes. Many of these competitors will go on to compete at the Atlantic, National and International ranks. In fact, the Games’ alumni is a who’s-who of sports in Newfoundland and Labrador.

NTV News will be providing coverage throughout the week, including daily updates, features, and a NL Games wrap up.

Amanda Mews – Entertainment reporter and Co-host of the Sunday Evening Newshour, will emcee the opening ceremonies today. NTV central reporter – Colleen Lewis is covering the event and will have a full report in the NTV Sunday Evening Newshour at 6PM.

A full list of the schedule can be found here: https://nlwg2024.gems.pro/Result/Calendar.aspx?SetLanguage=en-CA

Schedule for Sunday, February 25