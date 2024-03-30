2024 Active NL fund applications open

Applications are now opened for the provincial governments Active NL fund.

The Active NL Fund is designed to support active living. Funding is available to develop, deliver, purchase or upgrade active living infrastructure, equipment, and initiatives that directly increases sport, physical activity, active recreation, and healthy eating for individuals of all ages, including:

Sport, physical activity and active recreation equipment and/or healthy eating equipment (maximum of $1,500 per large healthy eating appliance/equipment);

Exercise and adaptive/specialized exercise equipment (i.e. treadmill, elliptical, stationary bicycle, etc.). Equipment must be accessible for use in spaces available to the public;

Multi-use trail development, upgrades, assessments and/or repairs for new or expansion of existing trails;

Active transportation equipment and infrastructure;

Development or upgrades to outdoor/indoor recreation and sport infrastructure/spaces;

Active living initiatives (i.e. active recreation, exercise programs, ongoing recreation, and other active living initiatives) and healthy eating education programs

Associated costs for regional, provincial, and/or national sanctioned sporting events for youth or adult sport participants (i.e. facility upgrades, equipment, supplies, etc.);

Labour costs, when completed by a certified professional where required (i.e. electrical, plumbing, carpentry, etc.); and/or,

Playground equipment approved by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

Applications must be submitted by September 30, 2024.