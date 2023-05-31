2023 salmon angling season opens June 1 on the island

The 2023 salmon angling season for the island portion of the province opens June 1 and closes September 7. The season in Labrador begins on June 15 and closes September 15.

Salmon licences are available at retail vendors including gas stations, convenience stores, and major chain stores.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is reminding anglers of three important recommendations stemming from the departments recent study on the effects of hook and release angling on Atlantic salmon, available on the department’s website:

Do not practice intentional hook and release in water temperatures over 18 degrees Celsius;

Do not remove salmon from the water; and