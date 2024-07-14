20 Patients at Labrador West Health Centre evacuated due to wildfire

NL Health Services says 20 inpatients and long-term care residents of the Labrador West Health Centre were safely evacuated from the community around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The patients have been transferred to other healthcare facilities in the province, the majority, moved to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley Goose Bay.

In a statement the provinces health authority says, “NL Health Services advises patients with a medical emergency to call 911. Ambulances are stationed in the area to respond to emergency calls as walk-in emergency services are not available.”

The Provincial Government has advised that an evacuation order is in place for Labrador City. The order stems from extreme fire behaviour that has occurred today and expected into tomorrow (Saturday).