19-year-old man wanted for murder after Watson Street shooting

Police are searching for Ibrahim Hussein wanted for homicide.
That’s after officers responded to a report of a weapons offence in progress in the area of Watson Street in the east end of St. John’s around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers located a man outside of a home with serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The 33-year-old was rushed to hospital where he has since succumbed to his injuries. The RNC extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.
As a result of the investigation, the RNC has requested a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Ibrahim Hussein of St. John’s, on the following charges:
- First Degree Murder
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Careless use of a Firearm
- Breach of release order
The incident was targeted, however, Hussein is believed to be armed and dangerous. The RNC is advising the public not to approach Hussein, and to report any possible sightings directly to police.
Hussein is described as about 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs. Hussein has black hair with dread locks, dark brown eyes, and is of Syrian descent. Hussein was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and can often be seen wearing a headband.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 709-729-8166 or email [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.