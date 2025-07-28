19-year-old man dies after moose-vehicle collision on Route 73

A 19-year-old man has died following a moose-vehicle collision on Tilton-New Harbour Barrens (Route 73).

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 27, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man traveling for work, and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services personnel.

A RCMP Traffic Service Collision Analyst attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

This is the third serious moose-vehicle collision in the province this month, and the second fatality. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador are urging all motorists to remain alert, drive with caution and watch for moose along our roadways.