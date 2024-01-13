19-year-old charged with impaired after hit-and-run collision in Grand Falls-Windsor

A 19-year-old man is facing criminal charges, including impaired driving, following a hit and run two-vehicle collision that occurred in Grand Falls-Windsor on Jan. 11.

On Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision that occurred on Pinsent Drive in Grand Falls-Windsor. The driver of one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene and was located in a commercial parking lot nearby.

He showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. Back at the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than three and a half times the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The vehicle was seized and impounded and the man’s licence was suspended.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP thanks the public for assistance provided in this investigation.