A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, on Carrick Drive near Stavanger Drive, shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle failed to notice the youth walking in the road, striking him. The collision left the boy lying on the side of the road, and broke the windshield of the car, which came to a stop roughly 20 metres from where the collision took place.

He was helped by passers-by until emergency personnel arrived. Paramedics took the boy to hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

The road was dark and wet at the time of the incident.