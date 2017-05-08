Early Sunday morning RNC witnessed a male known for stealing vehicles, driving on Empire Avenue in St. John’s. The suspect attempted to flee on foot after being stopped by Police but was quickly apprehended. Upon arrest it was discovered the stolen car was taken from Hickman Motors on Kenmount road. The 14 year-old male was also found to be in possession of a second set of keys for a vehicle which has not yet been located. Investigation continues while the youth suspect is held in custody. He faces charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Breach of Court Order.