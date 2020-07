A 14-year-old is dead after the dirt bike he was riding was involved in a head-on collision in Burgoynes Cove.

It happened yesterday afternoon on a woods road as the bike and a pickup truck were both rounding a corner. Police say the bike was on the wrong side of the roadway.

The youth, who was wearing a helmet and other safety gear, was rushed to the hospital in Clarenville where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.