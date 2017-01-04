Youth charged with attempted murder released from custody

By
Ryan Harding
-
A 16-year-old boy remains in hospital after suffering from "close range" gunshot wound. (Photo: Ross Tilley/NTV)
The 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for his role in a near tragic New Year’s Eve shooting was released on recognizance in a Grand Bank court room Wednesday.

Francis Bragg, charged in connection with the shooting, was also released. (Photo: Ross Tilley/NTV)
Brookside resident Francis Bragg, 33, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon and careless use of a firearm. Bragg was also released from custody Wednesday.

17-year-old youth will return to court later this month. (Photo: Ross Tilley/NTV)
The 16-year-old Brookside boy remains in serious condition in St. John’s with what police called a “close range” shotgun wound to his chest.

Both the 17-year-old and Bragg are scheduled to return to court in late January on separate dates.

