Youth charged with attempted murder released from custody

The 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for his role in a near tragic New Year’s Eve shooting was released on recognizance in a Grand Bank court room Wednesday.

Brookside resident Francis Bragg, 33, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon and careless use of a firearm. Bragg was also released from custody Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Brookside boy remains in serious condition in St. John’s with what police called a “close range” shotgun wound to his chest.

Both the 17-year-old and Bragg are scheduled to return to court in late January on separate dates.