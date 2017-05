A youth male was charged after a small fire outside a residential home in St. John’s last night. Reports came into the local fire department around 7:30. Crews responded but the blaze had already been extinguished. The guilty party was an 18 year-old who was charged with arson and mischief. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of that weapon for a dangerous purpose. The teen was arrested and held to appear in court today.