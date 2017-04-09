WORLD CHAMPIONS!

Team Gushue won the men’s world curling championships for Canada Sunday night.

Canada defeated Sweden 4-2 in a tight, defensive game at Edmonton’s Northlands Colliseum. The two teams blanked ends and traded singles all evening until Brad Gushue was finally able to draw for a deuce in the ninth end.

The Newfoundland and Labrador team of Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker went undefeated during the entire week of competition. Gushue and Nichols made history by completing their curling resumes with a world junior championship, an Olympic gold medal, a Brier championship and a world championship.