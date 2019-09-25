Drug and alcohol addiction can affect anyone, and so can the stigma. The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction held a workshop on the issue Wednesday. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.