One person was sent to hospital following a workplace accident in the centre of St. John’s early Tuesday evening.

Emergency responders were called to a construction site on Rowan Street shortly after 5:00 p.m.. A worker on the site of the former Churchill Square Dominion Supermarket had been struck by a piece of metal.

An official on scene stated the worker was in the basement of the building, currently under construction, when a temporary support column fell, striking him in the back. Firefighters and paramedics secured the man to a rescue basket for the trek up to ground level. Personnel then transferred him to a stretcher for the trip to hospital.

The man suffered injuries that weren’t believed to be serious in nature. Occupational Health and Safety will be investigating the incident.