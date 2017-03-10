Workers plan protest against layoffs at Come by Chance refinery



Workers plan to rally outside the North Atlantic Refinery in Come by Chance on Saturday to bring attention to safety and environmental issues resulting from layoffs.

Late last year, North Atlantic Refining Limited announced they were laying off 128 workers. More than 100 of those workers are members of the United Steelworkers Union.

Now it appears the cuts won’s be as harsh as first believed, since the company has decided to keep an on-site lab open, saving 12 union jobs. Another 13 workers have accepted early retirement packages.

That still leaves about 80 workers without a job.