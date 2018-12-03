After almost two years of being locked out of their jobs, workers at DJ Composites in Gander have a new collective agreement.

It’s believed to be one of the longest lockouts in the province’s history. Workers at DJ Composites were first locked out in December of 2016. It looked like a deal would not happen. However, there was new hope just a couple of months ago when union members from across the country emerged on Gander to block access to the plant, hoping to put pressure on the company and the province to get a deal done. In October, contract negotiations between DJ Composites and Unifor then resumed. Now, just weeks before Christmas, workers are preparing to head back to work. According to a statement from Unifor the challenge now is to ensure a smooth return-to-work process. Unifor says it will continue to pressure the employer, and its potential customers, to expand efforts to bring more production in the plant.

NTV’s Colleen Lewis, who has been covering the story for the past two years, will have a full report on the NTV Evening Newshour.