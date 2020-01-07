A mechanical designer with the North Atlantic Refinery in Come-by-Chance has been sentenced to six months behind bars and placed on the Sex Offender Registry for 10 years after accessing child pornography at his workplace.

In January of last year, an unrelated internal investigation at the refinery discovered suspicious activity that was linked to Bower’s access code. He was emailing child porn links to himself while at work. North Atlantic’s I.T. department discovered that Bower would delete his web browser history when he shut down his browser. An employee was tasked with monitoring his activity while online. Once they confirmed it was Bower, he was suspended and escorted off the work site. Police were contacted and an examination of Bower’s work devices resulted in the discovery of 244 images, and four videos that met the definition of child pornography. Those images had been deleted and were recovered by police. Bower plead guilty this morning, blaming what he did on his P.T.S.D.

In addition to the jail time, and being placed on the Sex Offender Registry, the court has imposed conditions on Bower for the next decade to remain away from places where people under the age of 16 could be expected to be present.