Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual came to the province for work from Russia. The individual is a worker at the Lower Churchill Project Soldiers Pond worksite, approximately 35 kilometres west of St. John’s.

Public Health officials have been in contact with Nalcor Energy about the case. The individual has been following Public Health guidelines since arrival and has been self-isolating when not at work. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province has 10 active cases of COVID-19. One person is in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and eighty-nine people have recovered from COVID-19. To date, 56,662 people have been tested.

Nalcor released more information Sunday on the case at Soldiers Pond. The individual from Russia received permission under the NL Special Measures Orders to work at the Soldiers Pond site. He has been following the essential worker exemption protocols in place by public health and has been self-Isolating in St. John’s when not at work. The individual has also followed all LCP worksite isolation protocols and is not believed to have had close contact with other individuals while at work.

Nalcor has established stringent health and safety measures at all its work sites to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The area where this individual worked has been closed off and cleaning protocols have been activated. Work in one building at the site has been stopped while cleaning is completed.

Because of the health and safety protocols in place at the Soldiers Pond site, it is believed that the risk to other individuals working at Soldiers Pond is low.

Upon coming to work at the Soldiers Pond site on November 10, the individual worked in isolation for two night shifts on November 10 and 12 and did not show any symptoms during either shift. On November 13, the individual was notified of a COVID-19 positive test of a family member in their home country.

Nalcor has advised workers at the Soldiers Pond site of the positive case and is working with public health officials to identify possible close contacts. As part of their investigation, Public Health will be conducting contact tracing and will identify and notify anyone considered to be a close contact. Out of an abundance of caution, for all other workers from the Soldiers Pond site, private testing can be arranged by Nalcor for individuals who are concerned about their possible exposure.