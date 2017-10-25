On opening night, Noreen Golfman, the founding director and chair of the St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival welcomed a theatre full of artists, fans and friends. “Suck it Up” was on the menu, a feature film directed by Newfoundlander Jordan Canning.

In her introduction, Golfman made people laugh and teased about the week’s film and speakers. She also touched on the recent sexual assault scandals in Hollywood and media.

“Every year the media asks the same question: why do we need a women’s film festival?” says Golfman. “I mean, was there ever more of a need for a woman’s film festival than now, and will they still keep asking that question?”

Founded in 1989, the St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival is one of the longest running women’s film festivals in the world. For decades, women have been underrepresented in film and media, but the team behind the local celebration of film helps correct that by getting women behind the camera, on the stage, and telling their stories.

NTV’s Leila Beaudoin spoke with some women at the festival.