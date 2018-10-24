An all female crew on EVAS Air flew passengers from Gander to Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Labrador West on Tuesday, for the second time in the provinces locally owned airline’s history.

The aircraft was captained by Maria Machecha with first officer Amara Drysdale, both based out of Gander.

Florence White, Co-owner and Chief Financial Officer for EVAS Air, says there is a world-wide shortage of pilots, which is generating more interest in career opportunities for women.

“This is a momentous time for EVAS Air and opens up more opportunities as the company continues to hire for the future,” says White.