The Newfoundland and Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs (NLOWE) recognized women from across the province at their 21st annual Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Six awards were presented on Thursday evening:

The Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, which recognizes a long-time entrepreneur who has made a significant impact on the economy, was awarded to Jill Curran, owner of Lighthouse Picnics in Ferryland and President of Maxxim Vacations.

The Young Entrepreneur Award, awarded to Megan Sooley, owner of Sooley Designs.

The Trailblazer Award was awarded to Judith Bobbitt, owner of Oceans Ltd.

The Trendsetter Award recognizes an entrepreneur whose business employs innovation and original thinking, which was awarded to Charlene Combdon, owner of Rock Solid Diesel in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The Momentum Award recognizes an entrepreneur who has demonstrated significant growth within a one- to three-year time span. Erin Stapleton, owner of Stapleton Environmental Consulting Inc. in St. John’s received the award.

The Economic Impact Award recognizes an entrepreneur whose business has significantly impacted the local economy. Jennifer Veitch, owner of Veitch Physiotherapy & Wellness Centre in Corner Brook was the recipient of the award.

