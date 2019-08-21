There is finally light at the end of the tunnel for a woman who has been struggling to get answers to a medical mystery that has puzzled local doctors. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.