Woman who alleges RNC officer sexually assaulted her testifies

Warning: The following report contains graphic language

The woman accusing Cst. Carl Douglas Snelgrove of sexually assaulting her after a night of drinking testified in Supreme Court Thursday.

Twenty two years old at the time, the woman testified she was too drunk to stay out downtown with her friends. While searching for a cab she says a police officer offered her a ride home. She accepted thinking it was safer than cabbing home alone.

She claimed not to remember that ride home. Once at her apartment the woman says she couldn’t find her key. That’s when she says the officer helped her open her unlocked window. She crawled inside and let him in.

From there, in her mind, memory of the events come and go. She recalls kissing in the living room and that the cop wasn’t forceful. She testified that she sat on her couch because she was too drunk to stand. Then her next memory was being completely naked with the officer, still in uniform, sodomizing her.

She doesn’t remember the cop leaving and doesn’t remember going to sleep.

Friends of the woman who were drinking with her testified that they knew she had been drinking that night but couldn’t truly gauge how intoxicated, if at all, she was.

A month after the incident the woman told her story to a female RNC officer while being brought home from another night out at a bar. The woman says she didn’t tell her story right away because no one would believe her.

“I was drunk,” she said. “He was a cop. What was the point?”

The RNC conducted an investigation that proved Cst. Snelgrove’s patrol car was outside the woman’s home that night and that Snelgrove’s DNA was found on her couch.

Despite the woman not being able to identify the officer in her home, Cst. Snelgrove was charged with a single count of sexual assault and was suspended without pay.