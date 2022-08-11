The operator of an electric scooter was taken to hospital Wednesday evening following a mishap in the centre of St. John’s.

Emergency crews responded to a section of Empire Avenue, near Suvla Street, shortly before 9 o’clock Wednesday evening. They arrived to find a woman sitting on a sidewalk, having been helped from the road by some passers-by. The woman was reportedly riding an electric scooter down the road when she struck an uneven portion of road that was ground away to be patched.

Paramedics arrived and assessed the woman, taking her to hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.