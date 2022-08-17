Police are investigating a home invasion in Springdale that left a woman with serious injuries.

Springdale RCMP responded to a residence on Elm Street in Springdale after receiving a report of a home invasion and assault. The female occupant was home alone that morning when an unknown person entered the house and attacked her. She sustained multiple serious injuries. The assault is believed to have occurred between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. that morning.

Springdale RCMP, with the assistance of the RCMP West District General Investigation Section, are actively investigating this assault and are interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the area on Monday morning and saw anything that may assist with the investigation, or has dash cam video from that time. Area residents are also asked to report any suspicious activity and to ensure their homes are secured.

Please contact Springdale RCMP with any information at 709-673-3864 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visitwww.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.