One woman was taken to hospital and a 50-year old man is in custody after an assault in the capital city last night. Around 9pm, RNC Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment building in the centre-city area. After investigating, one man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and breaching a court order. The female victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The accused faced court this morning.