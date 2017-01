An accident on the west coast of the island has left one woman in critical condition. Monday morning around 7:00, emergency crews from Corner Brook were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on O’Connell Drive near Allen’s Road. Once on the scene, they discovered a vehicle in a ditch on its side with an occupant inside. The driver, an adult woman, was unresponsive at the time and was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The matter remains under investigation.­