The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is being sued by a Gander woman now living in Toronto who alleges she was sexually abused by two of her high school teachers. She was a student at Gander Collegiate the 1980s and is suing the two male teachers, as well as the school board. No statement of defence has been filed and the allegations have yet to be proven in court. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley has the story.