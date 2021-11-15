Firefighters in St. John’s were called to Bond Street in downtown St. John’s shortly after midnight Monday morning.

When they arrived on the scene they found a theee-story wooden attached home fully charged with smoke.

They were able to make a quick attack, knocking down the fire. The fire was contained to the laundry room at the back of the home.

Officials say there was a lot of smoke but little fire and that it appears that water had been running for some time before their arrival, resulting in major smoke and water damage.

The lone occupant of the home had escaped prior to firefighters arriving but they did rescue a turtle from the home.