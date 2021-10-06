Springdale RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Route 391 near King’s Point that involved an ATV and a motorcycle.

Police were called around 2:15 p.m. The collision occurred between a motorcycle that was traveling along Route 391 and an ATV that was crossing the road, towing a small cart.

A 31-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported via ambulance from the scene for medical treatment. The driver of the ATV was uninjured.

A collision analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged.