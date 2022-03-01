Police say a 25-year-old woman, who was traveling with three other people on snowmobiles between Hopedale and Natuashish, has died.

On Monday afternoon, Natuashish RCMP received a report that a woman’s body was located on the bay ice approximately 11 kilometres outside of Natuashish. The woman and three others were traveling on two snowmobiles Sunday evening between Hopedale and Natuashish when both machines ran out of fuel.

Two people departed on foot. A third person, who stayed with the woman on the ice overnight, walked to Natuashish on Monday morning to get help.

Police responded with support from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Hopedale Ground Search and Rescue, Provincial Air Services and local searchers from Natuashish.

The two people who had left on foot were found safe in a cabin near Natuashish. Police performed CPR on the unresponsive woman. She was taken to the Natuashish Health Centre and was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.