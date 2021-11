A 37-year-old woman is dead following a collision on the Veteran’s Memorial Highway near Bay Roberts Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Bay Roberts RCMP were notified of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police attended the scene, where the pedestrian was found deceased. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services East attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged.