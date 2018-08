A fifty-three year old Chicago woman is dead after falling from a cliff this weekend at Cape Spear. The tourist, was posing for a photograph near the cliff ledge when its believed she slipped and fell off of the cliff. Rescue officials believe she fell nearly one hundred feet. It took hours before they could retrieve the woman’s body. A man who was there around the time of the incident had taken a photo of the tourists at the cliff ledge moments before.

