Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Carbonear.

Harbour Grace RCMP were called to a residence shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to Carbonear General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old woman from Carbonear was arrested at the scene and held in custody overnight. She will appear in court today to answer to charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and break and enter.

The RCMP do not believe this was a random act. The victim and suspect are known to each other.