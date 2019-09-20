Roddickton RCMP, along with emergency personnel, were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle rollover with injuries just after noon on Sept. 17.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with injuries.

While police were investigating the collision, a woman drove through the scene, turned her vehicle around a short distance away and drove back through the scene holding a cell phone out her window. It is suspected she was taking pictures or filming the accident scene.

Police ticketed the 37-year-old driver for using a hand-held cell phone while driving.

RCMP NL reminds drivers of the dangers of distracted diving – the use of hand-held communication devices while driving is prohibited and a first offence carries a fine of $390.00 and 4 demerit points.