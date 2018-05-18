A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for the death of a 17-year-old girl in Natuashish.

RCMP say the arrest happened in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Thursday. The woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life, and public mischief. The woman appeared in court and was released on various conditions. She will be back in court June 4.

The girl was found dead by police in a residence on Katshinak Street on Oct. 13. The RCMP are in contact with the girl’s family as well as the community of Natuashsish.