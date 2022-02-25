The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary IS investigating a shooting in St. John’s Friday morning.

Police were called to a hospital in St. John’s around 6:50 a.m. after a woman arrived at with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. She remains at the hospital receiving medical assistance. The RNC Major Crime Unit launched an investigation in to the event.

Police are seeking any information related to suspicious activity and any video footage in the Bay Bulls Road area of St. John’s between Valleyview Road and the Pitts Memorial Drive on-ramp, prior to 6:50 am on Friday morning.

The RNC ask that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.