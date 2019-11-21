Robert Murray, of Mount Pearl, has been arrested and charged with the attempted robbery of a bank and the robbery of a store. Over the lunch hour Wednesday, police were called to an armed robbery at Marie’s Mini Mart on Dunn’s Road. A female clerk at the store was threatened before the robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and goods. Minutes later police say the same man tried to hold up the RBC bank on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl. A female clerk was assaulted during the holdup attempt. The man then fled the scene. Police quickly closed in on the vehicle and, while he initially failed to stop for police, was eventually taken into custody. Murray, 51, has been charged with seven offences in relationship to the two incidents, and was under court orders to keep the peace at the time. Police are not disclosing what the weapon involved in the two holdup was. He remains in custody.

