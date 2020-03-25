SHARE

A woman was taken into custody in Corner Brook and charged under the province’s Public Health Protection and Promotion Act for failing to comply with the provincial government’s self-isolation order.

According to the RNC, police were not able to determine if the accused had previously tested positive for the COVID-19 virus – only that she was under a self-quarantine order.

ALERT: To address rumours circulating on social media today regarding an incident involving a woman allegedly positive…

Posted by Don Bradshaw – NTV News on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

She is currently in custody, and is scheduled to appear before a provincial court judge today.

