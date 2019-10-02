Residents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay have been asked to be mindful after multiple sightings of a wolf in the community.

Both town officials and residents have taken to social media to share the warnings. Signs have been posted in the area, and the Department of Land Resources is asking residents to store garbage properly to avoid attracting animals. Pets should also be kept inside.

Conservation officers located a dead dog during patrols over the weekend. The remains were consistent with those of a wolf kill. The department is advising pet owners, especially those living next to wooded areas, to protect their animals by keeping them indoors or in confined areas. Wolves have been known occasionally to attack small- to medium-sized pets.

The season for wolf shooting is closed and doesn’t open until Oct. 15. It is illegal to discharge a firearm within 1,000 metres of a school, playground or athletic field, or within 300 metres of a dwelling.