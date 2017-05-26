Investigation continues following a hit and run pedestrian/vehicle collision at Bennett Ave and Lemarchant Road in St. John’s. Yesterday afternoon a 77 year-old woman was struck crossing at the intersection when a driver headed south attempted to make a right hand turn. The woman was taken to hospital and treated for injury. Police continue to search for the driver of the blue four door vehicle, he is described as a man in his 60’s. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.