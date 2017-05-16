The crown took an unusual step Tuesday in the trial of four youths charged with aggravated assault in connection with last year’s stabbing in Southlands.

Robert Mills, who has pleaded guilty to his part in the Southlands assault. was back on the stand, but he was not co-operating.

Mills’ story has been changing about what happened at the party where a 21-year-old man was viciously stabbed.

There have been many inconsistencies in what Mills told police at the time of the stabbing and what he has testified in court.

He admitted Tuesday that he was lying the whole time during his police statement. He indicated the police don’t deserve the truth.

Mills clammed up then. The judge, getting frustrated, demanded that he continue to answer questions. Mills continued to be difficult and dared the judge to lay another charge.

Mills has yet to be sentenced for his part in the Southlands attack.