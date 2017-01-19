Winter Storm Watch issued for Avalon, Bonavista Peninsulas and Clarenville

Environment Canada has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for the following areas:

The Avalon Peninsula

The Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville & Vicinity

The text from the WINTER STORM WATCH is as follows:

Winter storm expected this weekend.

Forecast guidance continues to indicate potential for a winter storm to impact eastern Newfoundland. Given that its arrival is still a couple of days away, there remains uncertainty around some of the details, and additional information will be provided as the storm moves closer. To assist with planning, these are key messages from meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Wind: Current indications suggest a high likelihood of strong northerly winds with this storm, with the maximum gusts occurring Friday night and Saturday. Winds are expected to gradually ease Saturday night through Sunday as the storm moves away.

Snow: While it is too soon to forecast accumulations, significant amounts of snow are likely. Current indications suggest that the snow will begin over the Avalon Peninsula late in the day on Friday, and then continue through Friday night while also spreading to some areas further west. The snow is expected to taper to flurries Saturday evening or overnight. These flurries may persist through the day on Sunday.

Impacts and actions: The combination of heavy snowfall and poor visibilities in blowing snow could create hazardous travel conditions. Strong winds sometimes lead to power outages. The public is advised to plan accordingly and to check for updated information, as forecasts may change.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Find all latest alerts from Environment Canada on this page!

NTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr is monitoring this system very closely, and will have the most up to date forecast coming between 5:30 and 7 PM today on First Edition and Award Winning NTV Evening News Hour.