Winter storm forces closures

A blizzard is expected for Tuesday into Wednesday and a long list of closures are piling up as a result.
STORM CLOSURES
Find a full list of school closures at http://www.ozfm.com/schoolinfo
Metrobus service suspended all day
Memorial University, incl. Marine Institute, is closed for the morning. Update at 3pm.
CNA campuses in the Metro area (Prince Philip Dr, Ridge Rd, Seal Cove), Burin, Bonavista, Placentia, and Carbonear are closed for the day. Clarenville campus is closed for the morning with an update at 11.
All schools in the St. John’s metro region are closed for the day.
Garbage collection in St. John’s has been postponed until tomorrow
Bell Island Ferry Service suspended for the day
GoBus service suspended for the day
Keyin College St. John’s is closed for the day
Academy Canada campuses in St. John’s are closed all day
Eastern Academy is closed for the day