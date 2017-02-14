Winter storm forces closures

A blizzard is expected for Tuesday into Wednesday and a long list of closures are piling up as a result.

STORM CLOSURES

Find a full list of school closures at http://www.ozfm.com/schoolinfo

Metrobus service suspended all day

Memorial University, incl. Marine Institute, is closed for the morning. Update at 3pm.

CNA campuses in the Metro area (Prince Philip Dr, Ridge Rd, Seal Cove), Burin, Bonavista, Placentia, and Carbonear are closed for the day. Clarenville campus is closed for the morning with an update at 11.

All schools in the St. John’s metro region are closed for the day.

Garbage collection in St. John’s has been postponed until tomorrow

Bell Island Ferry Service suspended for the day

GoBus service suspended for the day

Keyin College St. John’s is closed for the day

Academy Canada campuses in St. John’s are closed all day

Eastern Academy is closed for the day