A winter storm has arrived in Newfoundland, causing delayed openings for schools and other organizations.
Delayed opening for metro-area schools.
Note: the NLESD website is currently down @NTVNewsNL #nlwx https://t.co/kvIseYsRVf
— Bailey Howard (@bailzhoward) December 9, 2021
Delayed opening for MUN campuses in St. John’s @NTVNewsNL #nlwx https://t.co/1QOqrIITuy
— Bailey Howard (@bailzhoward) December 9, 2021
Delayed opening for some CNA campuses – update at 9am @NTVNewsNL #nlwx https://t.co/sWDVSmyqCT
— Bailey Howard (@bailzhoward) December 9, 2021
Some cancellations and delays of flights this morning. Make sure you check your flight status before heading to the airport and give yourself lots of time to get there. @NTVNewsNL #nlwx https://t.co/uASZBMHrJR
— Bailey Howard (@bailzhoward) December 9, 2021
Schedule change advisory | Marine Atlantic
@NTVNewsNL #nlwx https://t.co/xbDxItZvY4
— Bailey Howard (@bailzhoward) December 9, 2021
EH facilities will remain open and emergency services will continue to be available at all sites.
Individuals travelling long distances are encouraged to call ahead to make sure their appointments are not impacted by the weather. #nlwx
(1/3)
— Eastern Health (@EasternHealthNL) December 9, 2021
All #GovNL offices in Grand Falls-Windsor will be closed this morning due to the pending #nlwx. We will provide an update at 11:00am.
— Government of NL (@GovNL) December 9, 2021
Supreme Court locations in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Grand Bank will be closed this morning due to weather, with updates provided at 11 a.m.
— Supreme Court of Newfoundland & Labrador (@NLSupremeCourt) December 9, 2021