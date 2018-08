Voters in Windsor Lake will go to the polls on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The by-election was called Wednesday after Cathy Bennett’s resignation officially took effect. PC leader Ches Crosbie is running for the Tories, while businessman Paul Antle is running for the Liberals. The NDP do not yet have a candidate.

Applications for special ballots are now being accepted at Elections N.L., and advance polling times will be announced at a later date.