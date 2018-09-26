Major service interruptions have been reported this morning from Rogers internet, home phone, and cable customers. The outages seem to be affecting multiple areas in Canada, including Newfoundland. There is no word at this time on what is causing the problem, or what the estimated restoration time will be.

However, Rogers’ maintenance team did issue a statement just after 9 a.m.

“Our maintenance teams are working to bring services back online ASAP. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”