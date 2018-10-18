After almost five decades in business, Wicker Emporium is in the process of closing it’s 6 remaining locations.

Liquidations sales will be ongoing until all inventory is sold out, including at the White Rose Drive location in St. John’s.

A post on their website states:

“Today as we are in the process of closing down , we want to thank everyone who stood by us and or left us due to circumstances and were let go. We broke many hearts, there were tears and lots of great employees that left us this year.”